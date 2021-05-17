UK GAS-Prices fall as flows re-routed to Britain from Norway

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices fell on Monday morning after steep gains last week and as flows from Norway were re-routed to Britain from continental Europe.

The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was down 0.85 pence at 68.00 pence per therm by 0720 GMT, after reaching as high as 71.00 pence on Friday.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD fell by 2.70 pence to 68.00 p/therm.

Traders said the market was correcting after gains last week.

Flows through the Langeled pipeline from Norway and SEGAL system are up by 9 million cubic metres (mcm) and 12 mcm to 75 mcm and 15 mcm respectively, after maintenance ended at SEAGAL and gas was re-routed to Britain from continental Europe due to planned outages at Emden and Dornum terminals in Germany, Refinitiv gas analysts said.

The system was slightly under-supplied by around 3 million cubic metres (mcm), with demand forecast at 224 mcm and supply at 221 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Colder than normal temperatures are likely to continue until the end of May.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 2.2 gigawatts (GW) on Monday and 2.5 GW on Tuesday, out of total metered capacity of nearly 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

Low wind output typically increases demand for gas from power plants.

The June contract TRGBNBPMM1 was 1.20 pence lower at 67.00 p/therm.

In the Dutch gas market, the June price at the TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 was down by 0.55 euro at 26.10 euros per megawatt hour.

"We are bullish for both this summer and next winter’s TTF prices on the back of still very low stocks in Europe and those that we expect to be in place by the start of the heating season," said analysts at consultancy Energy Aspects.

"Gas will need to be priced more out of power for both periods to ensure sufficient stocks by the end of the respective seasons," they added.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was 0.81 euro lower at 55.84 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

