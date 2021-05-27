UK GAS-Prices fall amid rising temperatures, oversupply

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices fell on Thursday morning amid warmer weather and oversupply.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD fell by 5.80 pence to 66.00 pence per therm by 0947 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was down 3.60 pence at 66.40 p/therm.

Temperatures in Britain and north-west Europe are expected to rise over the coming week, reducing local distribution zone consumption.

Flows from Norway through the Langeled pipeline are at 67 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 51 mcm on Wednesday.

This should offset lower liquefied natural gas send-out and UK domestic production, Refinitiv gas analysts said.

Maintenance on the Forties pipeline is due to start today but most flows adjusted down a few days ahead of this.

The system was 10 mcm over-supplied, with demand forecast at 169 mcm and supply at 179 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Wind output is low, which usually raises demand for gas from power plants.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 2.2 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday and 1.7 GW on Friday, Elexon data showed.

The June TRGBNBPMM1 contract was 1.75 pence lower at 63.70 p/therm.

The Dutch gas contract for June TRNLTTFMc1 was down 0.30 euro at 25.60 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was 0.80 euro lower at 52.87 euros a tonne.

The equivalent Dec-21 British carbon contract UKAFMc1 was 0.60 pound lower at 50.50 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

