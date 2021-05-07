UK GAS-Prices fall after a week's gains, higher temperatures

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices fell on Friday morning after rising all of this week, with temperatures forecast to go up from tomorrow.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was down 2.40 pence at 67.10 pence per therm by 0910 GMT.

The weekend contract TRGBNBPWE was 1.50 pence lower at 61.50 p/therm.

Prices have been rising this week, so there is some correction today, a gas trader said.

Temperatures are forecast to increase tomorrow to an avergae of around 11 degrees over the weekend, before going back towards normal levels next week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Day-ahead local distribution zone consumption is forecast to fall by 25 million cubic metres (mcm).

"Prices are at such highs a small pullback seems plausible. Technicals show a strongly over-bought day-ahead contract and a modicum of downside looks inevitable but fundamentals are strong and can limit any weakness," said Refinitiv gas analyst Wayne Bryan.

UK gas-for-power demand is forecast to fall on Monday as wind speeds are forecast at around 9 gigawatts and is set to remain strong before slumping back below normals from Wednesday.

On the supply side, some Norwegian supply has been re-routed to continental Europe and liquefied natural gas send-out is slightly lower.

The system was almost balanced with supply forecast at 228 mcm and demand at 230 mcm, National Grid data showed.

The June contract TRGBNBPMM1 was 0.75 pence lower at 61.50 p/therm.

The June gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 was down by 0.40 euro at 23.90 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was 0.19 euro lower at 49.75 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

