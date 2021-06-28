UK GAS-Prices edge lower as imports from Norway rise

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices edged lower on Monday morning as an increase in imports from Norway and strong domestic supply left Britain's gas system slightly oversupplied.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was down 0.75 pence at 81.50 p/therm by 0913 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was down 0.40 p at 82.00 p/therm.

Flows from Norway through the Langeled pipeline were at 27 million cubic metres (mcm) on Monday morning, up 8 mcm from the previous day, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Traders' attention has also turned to an auction to be held on Tuesday by the Ukrainian transmission system operator for capacity at Sudzha on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

If capacity on the pipeline is booked it signals more gas will be available.

“If any of the 63 mcm/d offered capacity will be booked a bearish move in prices is likely,” analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

Britain’s gas system was slightly oversupplied with demand forecast at 132.1 mcm/day and flows at 133.4 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

The day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFD1 was down 0.10 euro at 32.00 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up 0.22 euro at 55.27 euros per tonne.

The benchmark Dec-21 British carbon contract was flat at 46.60 pounds per tonne. UKAFMc1

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale Editing by Mark Potter)

