UK GAS-Prices ease on carbon, but supply concerns limit downside

June 4 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices eased on Friday morning alongside a drop in the carbon market, but expectations for lower supply from pipelines and liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers provided some support.

The weekend contract TRGBNBPWE was down 1.25 pence at 62.50 pence per therm by 0953 GMT.

The August contract TRGBNBPMQ1 was down 0.10 pence at 62 p/therm.

A fall in the carbon market was pulling down gas prices, despite an otherwise bullish picture, a trader said.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was 0.54 euro lower at 49.70 euros a tonne and an auction of German allowances cleared at 49.55 euros a tonne.

The UK Dec-21 carbon contract UKAFMc1 fell 0.50 pounds to 45.75 pounds per tonne.

Still, prices remained supported by outages in both the UK and Norway, Refinitiv analyst Wayne Bryan said, noting maintenance at the Forties Pipeline had been extended to June 19.NSEA/AM

"Rising Asian LNG prices see Europe again trading at discount to Asia and risk of lower LNG arrivals is increasing and this will slow injections into European storages," he added. LNG/TKUK

Low renewables output should also lead to strong gas-for-power demand, which Refinitiv pegged at 47 million cubic metres per day next week.

Peak wind generation is forecast to drop to 1.7 gigawatts (GW) on Saturday from 4.3 GW today, out of total metered capacity of almost 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

The UK system was around 16 million cubic metres (mcm) over-supplied on Friday morning, with demand forecast at 137 mcm/day and supply at 153 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

The Dutch July price at the TTF hub TRNLTTFMc2 was 0.05 euro lower at 25.62 euros per megawatt hour.

(Reporting by Nora Buli. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.