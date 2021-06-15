UK GAS-Prices dip amid balanced system

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices dipped on Tuesday morning, correcting gains the previous day, amid a balanced system.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was 0.75 pence lower at 70.25 pence per therm by 0922 GMT.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was down by 0.30 pence at 70.50 p/therm.

The system was nearly balanced, with demand forecast at 118.7 million cubic metres (mcm) and supply at 119.2 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Flows through the Langeled pipeline and liquefied natural gas send-out were both flat.

UK domestic production was 9 mcm higher than the previous day at 64 mcm/day. An outage at Barrow North is expected to end today.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 8.3 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday and 8 GW on Wednesday, out of total metered capacity of around 18 GW, Elexon data showed.

The Dutch July contract at the TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 inched up bu 0.06 euro to 28.75 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was down 1.37 euros at 51.53 euros a tonne.

The UK Dec-21 carbon contract UKAFMc1 was 0.74 pounds lower at 45.01 pounds per tonne.

