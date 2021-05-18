UK GAS-Prices correct lower on weaker carbon, balanced system

May 18 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices corrected lower for a second day on Tuesday morning following a recent rally, amid a balanced system and weaker carbon prices.

The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was down 1.10 pence at 66.50 pence per therm by 0855 GMT.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD fell by 1.35 pence to 67.00 p/therm.

There has been selling in a correction from recent over-bought territory, a trader said.

"Fundamentally, things look slightly better than last week with Norwegian flows higher then expected during maintenance (and) also good injections in eastern Europe," he added.

The British system was roughly balanced, with demand forecast at 210 mcm and supply at 211 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Supplies from Norway via the Langeled pipeline were down 6 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday as flows re-routed to the Continent, analysts at Refinitiv said.

Temperatures were still forecast to remain unseasonably cold until the end of May, while UK gas demand was flat day-on- day, they added.

Peak wind generation is forecast to remain muted at 2 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday and 2.1 GW on Wednesday, out of total metered capacity of nearly 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

The June contract TRGBNBPMM1 was 0.85 pence lower at 65.75 p/therm.

In the Dutch gas market, the June price at the TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 was flat at 25.60 euros per megawatt hour.

Carbon remained a factor for the market, analysts at Energi Danmark said in a note.

"We expect the market to continue downwards today," they added.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was 0.58 euro lower at 55.76 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)

