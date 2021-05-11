UK GAS-Prices correct lower, but bullish support factors remain

May 11 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices eased on Tuesday morning in a correction from gains seen the previous day, but overall bullish support factors remain in place.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was down 0.75 pence at 64.50 pence per therm by 0916 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was 0.80 pence lower at 64.70 p/therm.

The June contract TRGBNBPMM1 was 0.60 pence down at 63.25 p/therm.

On Monday, the latter two contracts rose by around 5% and 3% respectively.

"We should see prices step down from yesterday's rally as it did appear overdone when looking at near term fundamentals," Refinitiv analyst Wayne Bryan said in a report.

Supply would be boosted by the end of maintenance of the Flags pipeline this weekend and arrivals of four more liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers to Britain this month, while demand for heating should ease, he added.

The UK system was over-supplied by around 8 million cubic metres (mcm), with demand forecast at 183 mcm and supply at 191 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Tuesday's gas weakness also followed initially lower carbon prices, and a weaker oil market LCOc1, a trader said.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 opened down on Tuesday but last traded up 0.12 at 52.34 euros per tonne. It reached a new all-time high of 52.77 euros a tonne on Monday.

However, Asian gas prices, a key driver for LNG, were very strong and European gas storage level extremely low, the trader said.

This should support prices into the summer as storages needed replenishing ahead of the winter, he added.

The June gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFMc1 was up 0.10 euro at 25.10 euros per megawatt hour, after opening weaker.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

