UK GAS-Lower imports and undersupply lift prices

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices rose on Thursday morning as lower imports and strong demand left the market undersupplied.

The within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was up 2.6 pence at 68 p/therm by 0933 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 1.5 pence at 67 p/therm.

Traders said lower supplies of gas from Europe, combined with a dip in flows from the country’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, had left the market undersupplied, boosting prices.

Imports from the Netherlands through the BBL pipeline were at zero on Thursday, down 12 million cubic metres (mcm) from the previous day, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, as the spread between Dutch and British gas prices narrowed, making it less economic to export to Britain.

“The narrowing of the NBP-TTF (British-Dutch gas) day-ahead spread has also seen BBL flows cease and IUK adjust lower, which in tandem with weak wind speeds and low thermal availability sees gas demand remain strong,” Refinitiv analysts said in a daily research note.

Imports from Belgium through the IUK pipeline were at 4 mcm, down from 10 mcm the previous day, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Flows from Britain's LNG terminals were 5 mcm lower than on Wednesday, at 36 mcm, the data showed.

Britain’s gas system was undersupplied, with demand forecast at 248.7 mcm/day and flows at 224.5 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Prices also rose further along the curve, with the June TRGBNBPMM1 contract up 1.45 pence at 63 p/therm.

The day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub TRNLTTFD1 was up 0.52 euros at 25.20 per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up five euro cents at 49.50 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale Editing by David Goodman )

