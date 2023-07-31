UK FX market daily volume up in 6 months to April; North America turnover down

Adds North America, other volume details in paragraphs 2, 4-6, NEW YORK dateline

LONDON/NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Average daily reported UK foreign exchange turnover rose 9% in the six months to April, while swaps were the most traded instrument and the euro/dollar pair held the largest portion of market share, according to a Bank of England survey on Monday.

In North America, daily currency volumes slid 4% in the same period from a year earlier, according to a semi-annual survey by the New York Federal Reserve's Foreign Exchange Committee (FXC), with spot FX the most traded transaction.

Average daily reported volume in the UK currency market was $3.117 trillion in April 2023, up 9% on the turnover recorded in October, and down 5% from the turnover posted in April 2022, according to the Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee (FXJSC) published by the BoE.

North America remains a fraction of London's volume, with daily turnover of $918 billion in the six months to April, down 4% from a year earlier. That volume was also 5.9% lower than in the October 2022 survey period, the FXC said.

As in London, euro/dollar was the most traded currency pair in North America, but it posted the largest decline - $16.6 billion from April 2022.

Spot FX had the largest volume at $379 billion during the period, down 3.3% from a year earlier.

FX swaps remained the most traded instrument by turnover in London, making up 46% of overall volume, unchanged from the October 2022 survey, while FX spot fell 3% from October, to make up 28% of overall volume in April 2023, the survey showed.

A total of 27 financial institutions are active in the UK FX market, and 21 in North America, the surveys showed.

Turnover in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) rose by 4% to reach a record survey high of $151 billion, the FXJSC said.

An NDF is a form of FX swap in which the two parties agree to exchange currencies on a date in the future for the prevailing spot rate. They are mostly used in countries where FX forward trading is not permitted.

Market share of the top three traded currency pairs - euro/dollar EUR=USD, sterling/dollar GBP=D3 and dollar/yen JPY=EBS, remained broadly in line with the October 2022 survey, the London survey showed.

"EUR/USD remained the most traded currency pair in London, with an average daily turnover of $913 billion, making up 29% of overall volume in April 2023," the BOE report said.

Since April 2008, overall FX turnover has risen 72% in London to $3.117 trillion, although the top three currency pairs by volume have not changed, the report said.

For North America, the largest gains in volume since the October 2022 survey were in U.S. dollar/Hongkong dollar, up $4 billion, and U.S. dollar/New Zealand dollar, rising $3 billion.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Paul Simao)

