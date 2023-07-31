UK FX market daily turnover rose 9% in six months to April -BoE

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Average daily reported UK foreign exchange turnover rose 9% in the six months to April, while swaps were the most traded instrument and the euro/dollar pair held the largest portion of market share, according to a Bank of England survey on Monday.

Average daily reported volume in the UK currency market was $3.117 trillion in April 2023, up 9% on the turnover recorded in October, and down 5% from turnover recorded in April 2022, according to the semi-annual turnover survey for the Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee (FXJSC) published by the BoE.

FX swaps remained the most traded instrument by turnover, making up 46% of overall volume, unchanged from the October 2022 survey, while FX spot fell 3% from October, to make up 28% of overall volume in April 2023, the survey showed.

Twenty-seven financial institutions are active in the UK FX market, it found.

Turnover in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) rose by 4% to reach a record survey high of $151 billion, the FXJSC said.

An NDF is a form of FX swap in which the two parties agree to exchange currencies on a date in the future for the prevailing spot rate. They are mostly used in countries where FX forward trading is not permitted.

Market share of the top three traded currency pairs - euro/dollar EUR=USD, sterling/dollar GBP=D3 and dollar/yen JPY=EBS, remained broadly in line with the October 2022 survey, the new survey showed.

"EUR/USD remained the most traded currency pair in London, with an average daily turnover of $913 billion, making up 29% of overall volume in April 2023," the report said.

Since April 2008, overall FX turnover has risen by 72% to $3.117 trillion, although the top three currency pairs by volume have not changed, the report said.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.