UK furniture retailer Made.com plans London flotation

Britain's Made.com, an online furniture seller, on Tuesday announced plans to list at least 25% of its shares on London's stock market.

Made.com, founded in 2010, said it planned to sell about 100 million pounds ($142 million) of new shares, while existing shareholders will also offload some of their stakes. The company will allocate a further 15% of its shares to be made available in an over-allotment option.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are global co-ordinators on the deal.

