UK funeral service provider Dignity to be bought for $349 mln

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Dignity Plc DTY.L said on Monday it would be acquired by a consortium comprising investment firms SPWOne V Ltd, Castelnau Group CGL.L and Phoenix Asset Management Partners, valuing the funeral services provider at 281 million pounds ($349 million).

The 550 pence-per-share cash offer represents a premium of 29.3% to the Jan. 3 closing price of 425.5 pence, the last business day before the start of the offer period.

($1 = 0.8052 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

