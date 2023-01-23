UK funeral service provider Dignity agrees to $349 mln takeover deal

Adds details on deal

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Dignity Plc DTY.L said on Monday it would be acquired by a consortium comprising investment firms SPWOne V Ltd, Castelnau Group CGL.L and Phoenix Asset Management Partners, valuing the funeral services provider at 281 million pounds ($349 million).

The 550 pence-per-share cash offer represents a premium of 29.3% to the Jan. 3 closing price of 425.5 pence, the last business day before the start of the offer period.

The consortium, which already owned or controlled about 29% of stake in Dignity, said in a joint statement that the funeral service provider will get significant investment under a private ownership and provide the financial muscle to look at acquisitions.

The deal includes the option for Dignity shareholders to stay invested in the company through an unlisted share alternative in Valderrama, an indirect parent company of bidding company Yellow (SPC) Bidco Ltd, or a listed share alternative in Castelnau.

Earlier this month, Dignity had said it was in advanced talks with the consortium after getting unsolicited buyout proposals from the same group in October and November.

($1 = 0.8052 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.