UK fund manager Man Group flags volatility in near term

UK fund manager Man Group on Tuesday flagged potential volatility in the near term, while reporting net inflows 2.7% ahead of the broader asset management industry.

The company, which reported assets under management of $142.3 billion for the six-month period ended June 30, saw a 35.7% rise in its profit before tax to $380 million.

