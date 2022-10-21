UK fund manager Jupiter plans to axe around a quarter of product range

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Muhammed Husain Reuters
British fund manager Jupiter said on Friday it is planning to scrap about a quarter of its product range as the struggling investment house restructures its operations.

The group is closing, merging or repositioning about a third of its funds, but said only 4% of its managed assets have been impacted.

"We have undergone a process to rationalise our fund range, to reduce complexity and to make sure that we're focused on what we're good at," a Jupiter spokesperson said in a statement.

The Financial Times earlier on Friday reported that the value of funds under management affected by the process amounted to about 1.6 billion pounds ($1.79 billion).

Jupiter's shares were up 2.3% at 99.4 pence as of 1450 GMT.

($1 = 0.8938 pounds)

