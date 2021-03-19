TSLA

UK fund manager James Anderson to leave Scottish Mortgage next year

Contributors
Chris Thomas Reuters
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT), UK's largest investment trust, said on Friday joint portfolio manager James Anderson would be stepping down in April 2022 after more than two decades with the firm.

March 19 (Reuters) - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) SMT.L, UK's largest investment trust, said on Friday joint portfolio manager James Anderson would be stepping down in April 2022 after more than two decades with the firm.

The move comes as Swedish investment firm Kinnevik KINVb.ST, which counts Sweden's wealthy Stenbeck family as a shareholder, proposed on Friday to make Anderson, one of UK's most successful fund managers, its new chairman.

Anderson was responsible for SMT's investments in private companies, which was "one of the trust's most important strategic initiatives to date", Chairman Fiona McBain said in a statement.

Shares of the FTSE-100 firm were down about 2% at 1,132 pence by 1030 GMT.

The news could cause worry to investors who made "fantastic returns" over the years, said Ryan Hughes, AJ Bell's head of active portfolios, adding that Anderson delivered 1,700% in returns since being appointed to SMT.

SMT, one of asset manager Baillie Gifford's flagship trusts, has 17 billion pounds ($23.68 billion) in net assets and boasts of having interests in companies including Tesla TSLA.O, Amazon AMZN.O and Delivery Hero DHER.DE.

Fellow partner at SMT, Tom Slater, will continue as lead portfolio manager of the 112-year old company, when Anderson retires. Lawrence Burns, also a partner at Baillie Gifford, will become deputy portfolio manager, SMT said.

Anderson will also retire as partner from Baillie Gifford, SMT said.

($1 = 0.7178 pounds)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA AMZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More