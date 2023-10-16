News & Insights

US Markets
PAX

UK fund manager abrdn to sell private equity unit to Brazil's Patria

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 16, 2023 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar, Iain Withers, Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

Adds transaction details in paragraphs 2, 3, background in paragraphs 5 to 8

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Abrdn ABDN.L said on Monday it has agreed to sell its European-headquartered private equity business to Brazilian firm Patria Investments PAX.O, as it seeks to boost returns by offloading non-core assets.

The British fund manager said Patria would pay 60 million pounds ($73 million) in cash upfront, with a further payment of 20 million pounds plus interest due two years after completion.

A final 20 million pounds would be paid after three years, subject to the performance of the business, abrdn said.

"We are continuing to reduce complexity and are focusing on areas where we are confident we can drive growth in the future," abrdn CEO Stephen Bird said.

Abrdn had earlier struck a deal in July to sell the US-headquartered part of its private equity business to HighVista Strategies.

Reuters reported in April that abrdn was seeking to sell its private equity businesses in batches.

The sale to Patria is expected to complete in the first half of 2024, abrdn said.

Abrdn said a strategic review of its alternatives business had concluded that the capital generated from selling certain private equity assets would be better deployed elsewhere.

($1 = 0.8232 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru and Iain Withers and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.