UK-France power link reports unplanned 1000 MW outage

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid's NG.L 2-gigawatt power link with France, IFA1 interconnector, reported an unplanned outage of 1000 MW on Jan. 12, the Elexon Remit data showed on Wednesday.

The cause of the outage, which started at 0546 GMT and was projected to last until 0800 GMT, was "under investigation", the data page showed.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.