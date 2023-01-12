NG

UK-France power link reports unplanned 1000 MW outage

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

January 12, 2023 — 01:42 am EST

Written by Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid's NG.L 2-gigawatt power link with France, IFA1 interconnector, reported an unplanned outage of 1000 MW on Jan. 12, the Elexon Remit data showed on Wednesday.

The cause of the outage, which started at 0546 GMT and was projected to last until 0800 GMT, was "under investigation", the data page showed.

