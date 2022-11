UK, France discuss 'urgency' of tackling illegal migration

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British foreign minister James Cleverly and his French counterpart have stressed the "urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration" including small boats crossings across the English Channel, the British foreign ministry said on Friday.

"They welcomed progress made towards a significant new UK-France agreement and in this respect the conclusion of an ambitious package as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement following talks in Paris between Cleverly and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

"The Ministers agreed to reinforce cooperation with near neighbours, including through an early meeting of the Calais group."

