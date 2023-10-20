UK foreign minister Cleverly to attend Cairo peace summit

Adds details, changes media identifier to add Britain

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British foreign minister James Cleverly will attend a summit in Egypt on Saturday to discuss the escalating war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

Cleverly and Middle-East minister Tariq Ahmad will represent Britain at the summit, Britain said.

Cleverly will emphasise Britain's desire to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from escalating in the region and to mitigate the threat from Hamas. He is also expected to discuss efforts to get aid into Gaza.

