UK food delivery staff serving KFC, Burger King vote to strike

Adds detail

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Some 400 delivery staff serving fast-food chains in Britain have voted to strike over pay, the GMB union said on Thursday, adding to a wave of industrial action this winter.

The workers are employed by Best Food Logistics, a division of supermarket giant Tesco TSCO.L, and deliver food for KFC, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Wagamama and other chains.

About 76% of the workers who voted in a strike ballot were in favour of industrial action, GMB said.

"All these workers want is a pay deal that protects them from this crushing cost of living crisis," GMB National Officer Nadine Houghton said.

"Now, some of the best known restaurants on the UK’s high streets will face shortages over Christmas."

Tesco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in London and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Kylie MacLellan)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.