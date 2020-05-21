UK five-year gilt yields turn negative for first time

British five-year government bond yields fell below zero for the first time on Thursday, a day after Britain sold its first government bond with a negative yield at auction.

Comments by Bank of England policymakers that they cannot rule out cutting Bank Rate below zero have also put downward pressure on short-dated British government bond yields.

The five-year gilt yield struck a record low of -0.003% at 1439 GMT, down 6 basis points on the day, while the two-year yield set a new record low of -0.052%.

