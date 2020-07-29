UK five-year gilt yields slip to record low -0.135%

British five-year government bond yields edged down to a fresh record low of -0.135% on Wednesday, one basis point lower on the day, as concerns about a second wave of COVID-19 infections weighed on the global growth outlook.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were down by just over a basis point at 0.095%, their lowest since March 9, and not far off that day's record low of 0.074%.

