UK five-year gilt yields slip to record low -0.135%

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - British five-year government bond yields GB5YT=RR edged down to a fresh record low of -0.135% on Wednesday, one basis point lower on the day, as concerns about a second wave of COVID-19 infections weighed on the global growth outlook.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were down by just over a basis point at 0.095%, their lowest since March 9, and not far off that day's record low of 0.074%.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alex Richardson)

