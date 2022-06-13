UK five-year gilt yields rise to highest since 2011

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British five-year government bond yields rose to their highest since April 2011, breaking past a previous 2014 peak, as financial markets saw a high chance of a half point rate rise by the Bank of England this week, despite weak economic data.

Five-year gilt yields GB5YT=RR rose as much as 8 basis points on the day to peak at 2.222% at 0912 GMT, their highest since April 2011 and pushing above a previous high of 2.150% which had held since July 2014.

Interest rate futures BOEWATCH price in a 57% chance that the BoE will raise rates by half a percentage point on Thursday to 1.5%, despite official figures earlier on Monday showing an unexpected 0.3% fall in economic output in April.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR rose to their highest since December 2008 at 2.152%, 9 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

