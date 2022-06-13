UK five-year gilt yields rise to highest since 2011

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

British five-year government bond yields rose to their highest since April 2011, breaking past a previous 2014 peak, as financial markets saw a high chance of a half point rate rise by the Bank of England this week, despite weak economic data.

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British five-year government bond yields rose to their highest since April 2011, breaking past a previous 2014 peak, as financial markets saw a high chance of a half point rate rise by the Bank of England this week, despite weak economic data.

Five-year gilt yields GB5YT=RR rose as much as 8 basis points on the day to peak at 2.222% at 0912 GMT, their highest since April 2011 and pushing above a previous high of 2.150% which had held since July 2014.

Interest rate futures BOEWATCH price in a 57% chance that the BoE will raise rates by half a percentage point on Thursday to 1.5%, despite official figures earlier on Monday showing an unexpected 0.3% fall in economic output in April.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR rose to their highest since December 2008 at 2.152%, 9 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More