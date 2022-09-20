UK five-year gilt yields highest since late 2008 on BoE tightening bets

By David Milliken

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British short-dated government bond yields surged on Tuesday as markets bet on faster interest rate rises by the Bank of England, alongside rapid tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame inflation.

Five-year yields GB5YT=RR hit their highest since December 2008 at 3.219%, while rate-sensitive two-year yields GB2YT=RR rose to 3.254% - just short of Sept. 6's 14-year high of 3.272%, but up 14 basis points from Friday, after markets were closed on Monday to mark Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Economists expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise its key rate by three quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday.

The Bank of England is then widely expected to raise interest rates on Thursday, with financial markets pricing in a 75% chance of a 75-basis-point increase in rates to 2.5%, and a 25% chance of a smaller 50-basis-point increase. 0#BOEWATCH

BoE rates are then expected to rise by half a point at the BoE's Nov. 3 meeting, and by another three quarters of a point on Dec. 15, taking rates to 3.75% by the end of the year - up from just 0.1% in late 2021.

Economists polled by Reuters last week expected a half-point rate rise this week and for rates to end the year at 3%.

The BoE last raised rates by three quarters of a percentage point in 1989, barring a failed attempt to support sterling on Black Wednesday in 1992.

Adding to headwinds for gilts, this week the BoE is expected to confirm that it will start outright sales from its 838 billion pound ($958 billion) gilt stockpile, at a pace of around 10 billion pounds a quarter.

On Friday, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will give more details of the costs of energy support measures.

"He has already positioned himself as going for growth and the mini-budget should provide details on the 100-billion-pound-plus energy support package plus another 30-billion-pounds-plus of tax cuts," ING strategist Chris Turner said.

"Foreign investors are concerned as to how government support will be financed - with the fear that this will largely come through an additional supply of UK gilts," he added.

($1 = 0.8744 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.