UK five-year gilt yields highest since late 2008

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

British five-year government bond yields rose on Tuesday to 3.170%, their highest level since December 2008 and up 3 basis points since Friday, after a public holiday on Monday to mark Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British five-year government bond yields GB5YT=RR rose on Tuesday to 3.170%, their highest level since December 2008 and up 3 basis points since Friday, after a public holiday on Monday to mark Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates on Thursday, with financial markets pricing in a 75% chance of a 75-basis-point increase in rates to 2.5%, and a 25% chance of a smaller 50-basis-point increase. 0#BOEWATCH

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters