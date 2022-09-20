UK five-year gilt yields highest since late 2008

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British five-year government bond yields GB5YT=RR rose on Tuesday to 3.170%, their highest level since December 2008 and up 3 basis points since Friday, after a public holiday on Monday to mark Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates on Thursday, with financial markets pricing in a 75% chance of a 75-basis-point increase in rates to 2.5%, and a 25% chance of a smaller 50-basis-point increase. 0#BOEWATCH

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

