UK five-year bond yields rise to highest since Dec. 13 after PMI data

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - British government bond prices fell after a stronger-than-expected flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey on Wednesday, pushing two-year GB2YT=RR and five-year gilt yields GB5YT=RR to their highest in more than a month.

March gilt futures FLGcv1 dropped by more than 25 ticks after the data to 98.24, down 15 ticks on the day, at 0949 GMT, while five-year gilt yields rose to their highest since Dec. 13 at 3.964%, up 3 basis points on the day.

Interest rate futures scaled back expectations for Bank of England rate cuts, pricing in 9.6 basis points (bps) of loosening by May and 91.1 bps by December, compared with 11.4 bps and 98.1 bps respectively shortly before the data.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.