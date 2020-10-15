UK firms say 9% of workforce furloughed as end of scheme nears

British businesses said 9% of their workforce remained furloughed with less than a month to go before the closure of the government's job retention scheme, an official survey showed on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics said 9.1% of the workforce was furloughed during the two weeks to Oct. 4, down only marginally from the previous two-week period.

After the end of this month, furlough-type arrangements will only be available to businesses forced to close temporarily because of local or national coronavirus restrictions.

