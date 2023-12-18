News & Insights

UK firms LondonMetric, LXI in merger talks to form $4.94 bln property company

December 18, 2023 — 09:53 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Dec 18 (Reuters) - British landlord LondonMetric Property is in talks to merge with London-based real estate investment trust LXI LXIL.Lto create a firm valued at 3.9 billion pound ($4.94 billion), the companies said on Monday.

($1 = 0.7894 pounds)

