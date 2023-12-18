UK firms LondonMetric, LXI in merger talks to form $4.94 bln property company

Dec 18 (Reuters) - British landlord LondonMetric Property is in talks to merge with London-based real estate investment trust LXI LXIL.Lto create a firm valued at 3.9 billion pound ($4.94 billion), the companies said on Monday.

($1 = 0.7894 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.