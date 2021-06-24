UK fintech Wise targets London float in early July

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

British financial technology company Wise confirmed on Thursday that it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange in early July.

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - British financial technology company Wise confirmed on Thursday that it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange in early July.

The company plans to do a direct listing rather than sell shares at a set price in advance, with the opening price to be determined in an open auction on the date of admission to the exchange.

(Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters