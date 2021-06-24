UK fintech Wise targets London float in early July

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - British financial technology company Wise confirmed on Thursday that it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange in early July.

The company plans to do a direct listing rather than sell shares at a set price in advance, with the opening price to be determined in an open auction on the date of admission to the exchange.

(Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.