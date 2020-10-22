US Markets
GS

UK fines Goldman Sachs 96.6 mln pounds in global action over 1MDB scandal

Contributors
Andy Bruce Reuters
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

British regulators fined Goldman Sachs International 96.6 million pounds ($126 million) on Thursday as part of global action that will see the U.S. bank pay nearly $3 billion to settle a probe into its role in Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal.

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British regulators fined Goldman Sachs International GS.N 96.6 million pounds ($126 million) on Thursday as part of global action that will see the U.S. bank pay nearly $3 billion to settle a probe into its role in Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal.

"There is no amnesty for firms that tackle financial crime poorly, and the size of GSI's fine reflects that," Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, said in a statement.

The settlement resolves a probe by U.S. authorities into the bank's role in underwriting three bond offerings in 2012 and 2013 that raised $6.5 billion for Malaysia's government.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular