UK fines Goldman Sachs 96.6 mln pounds in global action over 1MDB scandal

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British regulators fined Goldman Sachs International GS.N 96.6 million pounds ($126 million) on Thursday as part of global action that will see the U.S. bank pay nearly $3 billion to settle a probe into its role in Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal.

"There is no amnesty for firms that tackle financial crime poorly, and the size of GSI's fine reflects that," Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, said in a statement.

The settlement resolves a probe by U.S. authorities into the bank's role in underwriting three bond offerings in 2012 and 2013 that raised $6.5 billion for Malaysia's government.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)

