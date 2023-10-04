News & Insights

UK financial watchdog 'very keen' to take action against greenwashing

October 04, 2023 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by Huw Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Wednesday it was "very keen" to take action against greenwashing as it readies a new labelling system for investment funds to avoid inflated sustainability claims.

"We are very keen to take enforcement action in relation to greenwashing," Financial Conduct Authority joint executive director for enforcemnt, Therese Chambers, told a news conference. "I am not in a position to disclose details at the moment, but please take that as a statement of intent."

