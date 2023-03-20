UK financial watchdog slams "poor" disclosures by ESG benchmark compilers

March 20, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Compilers of benchmarks used by investors to scrutinise the environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects of companies must improve the "poor" quality of their disclosures, Britain's financial watchdog said on Monday.

"We have now completed a preliminary review on ESG benchmarks. This found that the overall quality of ESG-related disclosures made by benchmark administrators was poor," the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

