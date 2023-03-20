UK financial watchdog slams "poor" disclosures by ESG benchmark compilers

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Compilers of benchmarks used by investors to scrutinise the environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects of companies must improve the "poor" quality of their disclosures, Britain's financial watchdog said on Monday.

"We have now completed a preliminary review on ESG benchmarks. This found that the overall quality of ESG-related disclosures made by benchmark administrators was poor," the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.