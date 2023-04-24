UK financial watchdog sets out 'urgent' guidance for LDI funds

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog set out new guidance for liability driven investment (LDI) funds on Monday, saying it was a 'matter of urgency' to implement them.

Last September's near meltdown in the sector, when yields on UK government bonds rocketed, left LDI funds scrambling to find extra collateral.

"Where they have not already done so, we expect LDI managers to complete and embed as a matter of urgency all necessary improvements to their operating practices to address the deficiencies identified," the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in the new guidance.

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by David Goodman )

