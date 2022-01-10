UK financial watchdog says near decision on Woodford fund probe

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said it was near a decision on whether to take enforcement action regarding the suspension of a fund run by veteran stock picker Neil Woodford, which left investors out of pocket.

"We are now finalising our legal analysis with a view to making decisions as to whether to take action and, if so, what action should be taken and against whom," Financial Conduct Authority CEO Nikhil Rathi said in a letter to parliament's Treasury Select Committee (TSC), made public on Monday.

The FCA opened its investigation in June 2019 and TSC Chair Mel Stride said on Monday in a response to Rathi's letter that the FCA should ensure "as swift as possible a conclusion" to the probe, saying it remains a matter of keen interest to the lawmakers.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

