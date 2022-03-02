UK financial watchdog rejects more licence applicants as fraud rises

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog has stopped a quarter of all licence applications over the past year from companies wanting to offer investment services to consumers, it said on Thursday, as it seeks to tackle rising financial fraud.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), under pressure from lawmakers to be more assertive in tackling scams, said the proportion of licence applicants being rejected is up from one in five in its previous financial year.

In an update on consumer investments data, the FCA also said that between April and September 2021 it received 16,400 enquires about possible scams, up nearly a third from the same period in 2020, and focused on cryptoassets, as well as so-called boiler room and recovery room scams which involve high pressure cold calls to consumers.

Over the six-month period, the regulator said it opened over 300 cases relating to possible cryptoasset businesses not registered with the watchdog, with 50 investigations still live.

"The FCA is drawing on all the tools at its disposal, including more assertive supervision and enforcement action, and being tougher with firms who want to operate here," said Sarah Pritchard, executive director for markets at the FCA.

The watchdog has asked for more powers to tackle online financial scams and is likely to get new powers to regulate cryptoassets.

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Mark Potter)

