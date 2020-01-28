UK financial watchdog questions banks on overdraft pricing

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday it had requested further information from banks about overdraft pricing, following moves by some banks in recent weeks to significantly raise their rates.

