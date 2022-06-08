US Markets
UK financial regulators to directly oversee cloud services

Huw Jones Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog will have powers to directly oversee cloud computing firms like Amazon AMZN.O and Microsoft MSFT.O which provide "critical" services to financial firms, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

"This will enable the regulators to ensure that services critical third parties provide to firms in the finance sector are resilient, thereby reducing the risk of systemic disruption," the finance ministry said in a statement.

