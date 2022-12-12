UK financial regulator fines Metro Bank $12.2 mln

Adds details

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Metro Bank MTRO.L 10 million pounds ($12.2 million)for breaching rules by publishing incorrect information to investors, it said on Monday.

Metro Bank said in January 2019 it had corrected risk weightings of some of its commercial loan portfolios, wiping hundreds of millions of pounds off its share value and forcing its top bosses to quit.

Metro Bank informed investors last week it had increased its provision for the fine from 5.3 million pounds to 10 million in anticipation of the FCA penalty, adding it was within the range of up to 13 million pounds that it had previously set out.

Metro Bank was not immediately available for comment.

Metro was fined 5.4 million pounds by the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority last year for failings in its regulatory reporting related to the error.

($1 = 0.8179 pounds)

