MTRO

UK financial regulator fines Metro Bank $12.2 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

December 12, 2022 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Monday it has fined Metro Bank Plc MTRO.L 10 million pounds $12.2 million)for breaching rules by publishing incorrect information to investors.

($1 = 0.8179 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTRO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.