UK financial regulator fines Metro Bank $12.2 mln

Dec 12 (Reuters) - UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Monday it has fined Metro Bank Plc MTRO.L 10 million pounds $12.2 million)for breaching rules by publishing incorrect information to investors.

($1 = 0.8179 pounds)

