UK finance watchdog flags concerns about repeat lending, affordable credit

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog is stepping up its vigilance of credit providers who encourage customers to take on more loans than they can afford, putting them at risk of a personal debt spiral that could ramp up their financial difficulties.

In a review of the high cost credit market published on Thursday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it was worried about firms' conduct, including poor practice in use of online accounts, apps and marketing messages that emphasised ease, convenience and benefits of taking more credit.

The study, which was completed prior to the coronavirus pandemic, also showed that nearly half of consumers regretted borrowing more money while some had missed payments and were forced to prioritise repayment of debt over other expenses.

"We have significant concerns that repeat borrowing could be a strong indicator of levels of debt that are harmful to the customer," Jonathan Davidson, Executive Director of Supervision, Retail and Authorisations, said.

