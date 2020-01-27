UK finance sector ready to wave Brexit white flag amid 'fish for finance' talk

Britain's finance sector is losing hope of securing even basic access to European Union markets from Dec. 31, as talk that the EU wants UK fishing rights in exchange draws the industry into a political struggle between the bloc and its departing member.
