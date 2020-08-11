UK finance minister weighs delaying autumn budget on 2nd COVID-19 wave -FT

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is weighing options to shelve his autumn budget if Britain is hit by a big second wave of the coronavirus, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

While Sunak expects to deliver his budget as planned, it is a sign of government anxiety over a possible autumn COVID-19 spike that he is ready to delay big public spending decisions until after the crisis, the FT said.

Britain risks a second wave of COVID-19 in the winter twice as large as the initial outbreak if it reopens schools full-time without improving its test-and-trace system, according to a study published last week.

The government wants all pupils to return to school by early September, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling this a national priority.

In the event the budget is postponed — probably until spring 2021 — Sunak would be expected to produce a "mini-spending review" in the autumn, allocating spending to departments for just a single year, the FT said.

