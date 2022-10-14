UK finance minister Kwarteng resigns

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday that he had resigned after Prime Minister Liz Truss asked him to stand aside.

"You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted," Kwarteng said in his resignation letter to Truss, which he published on Twitter.

