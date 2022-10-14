UK finance minister Kwarteng has been sacked - BBC

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked, the BBC reported on Friday.

Kwarteng is no longer chancellor of the exchequer, the BBC said.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar)

