UK finance minister Kwarteng: We are reversing abolition of 45p tax rate

Contributor
Kylie MacLellan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday the government was reversing its plan to scrap the highest rate of income tax.

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday the government was reversing its plan to scrap the highest rate of income tax.

"We are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate. We get it, and we have listened," Kwarteng said in a statement on Twitter.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters