UK finance minister considers tax increase on higher earners in March budget -FT

Feb 7 (Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid Javid is considering a tax increase on higher earners in his March 11 budget, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/09e535b8-4902-11ea-aeb3-955839e06441 on Friday. Javid is weighing reforms to ease pressure on strained public finances, the newspaper reported, citing treasury insiders. [nL8N29C3Q9] (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool) ((Sabahatjahan.Contractor@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside the U.S. +918067492635;)) Keywords: BRITAIN BUDGET/ (URGENT)

