UK finance firms face $510 million levy to fund 2024/25 compensation claims

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has forecast imposing a levy of 415 million pounds ($510 million) against UK financial firms to fund 2024/25 claims for redress from customers suffering poor advice and insurance provider failures.

This indicative figure is higher than for 2023/24, primarily due to larger surpluses that were carried over from the 2022/23 financial year which reduced the 2023/24 levy to 270 million pounds, the FSCS said.

The levy is likely to include cover on self-invested personal pension (SIPP) operator failure claims and pay-outs for insurance firm failures that occurred in previous financial years, it added.

"FSCS directly contributes to trust and stability in our financial services system and makes a genuine difference to consumers' lives," Martyn Beauchamp, Interim Chief Executive of FSCS said in a statement.

"From a claims perspective, we are seeing recent trends continuing. Most of our compensation continues to be paid out for poor financial advice and for legacy insurance provider failures - both of which include some of the most complex defaults and claims we handle," he added.

The FSCS said it did not expect to raise any additional levies in 2023/24.

($1 = 0.8142 pounds)

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7513 5026; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.