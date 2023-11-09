News & Insights

UK finance firms face $510 million levy to fund 2024/25 compensation claims

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

November 09, 2023 — 02:21 am EST

Written by Sinead Cruise for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has forecast imposing a levy of 415 million pounds ($510 million) against UK financial firms to fund 2024/25 claims for redress from customers suffering poor advice and insurance provider failures.

This indicative figure is higher than for 2023/24, primarily due to larger surpluses that were carried over from the 2022/23 financial year which reduced the 2023/24 levy to 270 million pounds, the FSCS said.

The levy is likely to include cover on self-invested personal pension (SIPP) operator failure claims and pay-outs for insurance firm failures that occurred in previous financial years, it added.

"FSCS directly contributes to trust and stability in our financial services system and makes a genuine difference to consumers' lives," Martyn Beauchamp, Interim Chief Executive of FSCS said in a statement.

"From a claims perspective, we are seeing recent trends continuing. Most of our compensation continues to be paid out for poor financial advice and for legacy insurance provider failures - both of which include some of the most complex defaults and claims we handle," he added.

The FSCS said it did not expect to raise any additional levies in 2023/24.

($1 = 0.8142 pounds)

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7513 5026; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.