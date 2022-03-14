UK FCA and Bank of England working with LME to resume nickel trading

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England are talking to the London Metal Exchange about the resumption of a fair and orderly market in nickel, the FCA said on Monday in response to a request for comment.

The exchange suspended nickel trading on Tuesday, March 8 after prices doubled to a record high above $100,000 a tonne.

